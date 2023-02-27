7-year-old remembers Flint firefighter who died in fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighter Ricky Hill Jr. is being remembered for much more than putting out fires.
When it came to being a hero, it appears Ricky took time to inspire even the youngest members of our community like Dakota Rook, a 7-year old who lives near Flint Fire Department Station 8. She recalls Ricky Hill Jr. as more than just a firefighter, but as a true hero and friend.
"She's got a fire truck that Ricky bought her," said Amanda Rook, mother of Dakota.
The fire truck with stickers of Station 8 trucks is a symbol of a lifelong friendship she developed with Ricky Hill Jr., the firefighter operator for the Flint Fire Department who died of a heart attack while on duty Saturday.
"She's been going to the fire station since she was about three," said Rook.
For 4 years, the sound of sirens from Flint Department Station 8 across the street would be Dakota's favorite tune.
"She'd run to the window and she'd watch 'em and say 'Bye boys, come back safe.'"
Amanda Rook says Station 8 was like Dakota's second home and seeing Ricky, always gave her pure joy.
"We'd see him at Kroger and he'd tell her, 'Whatever you want, go get it,' and she would come back with snacks and soda or whatever."
Although Dakota wasn't with her mom in Flint this weekend, Amanda knew it was important to call Dakota right away and share the news of Ricky's passing.
"I don't think she really understood like she had put the phone down and said, 'I don't want to talk about it," she said." She texted me that she was sad."
Ricky is one of Dakota's biggest inspirations for her future goals of serving the community just like him and Amanda says no matter what Dakota decides to do to serve her community, Ricky already made a difference in Dakota's life.