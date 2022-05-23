78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived in Indianapolis over the weekend.
It's a response to nationwide shortage tied to the temporary closure of a Michigan manufacturing plant.
Empty store shelves at U.S. stores have sent parents scrambling to find enough formula to feed their children.
The arrival in Indiana on Sunday marked the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at helping U.S. families.
President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available.
It comes after the February closure of the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis after products were recalled for potential bacterial contamination.
Meanwhile, the maker of popular baby formula brands Enfamil and Nutramigen said it has increased production by 35 percent.
Reckitt is the second-largest manufacturer of baby formula sold in the U.S. behind Abbott. It operates plants across the country, including a facility in Zeeland, Michigan.