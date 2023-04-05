85 million are at risk of dangerous weather after 10 tornado reports and large hail in the central US

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 125 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Genesee County
through 1130 AM EDT...

At 1045 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Corunna, or over Owosso, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Lennon around 1055 AM EDT.
Flushing and Montrose around 1105 AM EDT.
Flint, Clio, Mount Morris and Beecher around 1110 AM EDT.
Crossroads Village around 1115 AM EDT.
Otisville around 1120 AM EDT.
Otter Lake around 1125 AM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Rankin, Genesee and
Thetford Township.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for southeastern
Michigan.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

85 million are at risk of dangerous weather after 10 tornado reports and large hail in the central US

  • Updated
  • 0

A destructive storm system that has already spawned at least 10 reports of tornadoes now threatens more than 85 million Americans with severe weather Wednesday.

The storm system is trekking across the central US after battering Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Michigan.

Scattered severe storms posing a risk for tornadoes and large hail are expected across eastern Illinois through Lower Michigan today, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Additional thunderstorms accompanied by potentially damaging wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes are possible from the Ohio Valley into the Lower Mississippi Valley, the storm center said.

At least nine tornadoes were reported Tuesday, including two in Iowa and seven in Illinois, where several buildings were damaged in the town of Colona and multiple semi-trucks blown over along the I-88.

One tornado was reported in Missouri Wednesday morning.

The most notable impact has been large, baseball-sized hail. There were over 100 hail reports mainly across Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Michigan Tuesday. Davenport, Iowa, was pelted with 4-inch hail -- just larger than a softball -- while Oswego received smaller, baseball-sized hail.

"Worst hail I've ever heard in Davenport. Sounded like bricks hitting the roof," Davenport resident Paul Schmidt wrote on Facebook.

A "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" was reported near Glenallen, Missouri, early Wednesday, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said. Glenallen is about 35 miles west of Cape Girardeau and the storm was expected to pass north of the city.

A tornado warning was also issued early Wednesday near Hardy, Arkansas, where the weather service reported the storm had produced "a large and extremely dangerous tornado." Hardy is about 60 miles northwest of Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The area was included in a tornado watch that was issued for over 2 million people in parts of central and northern Arkansas, southern Illinois, and southeastern Missouri until 9:00 a.m. -- including in Little Rock, Arkansas, which sustained heavy damage last week and has been clearing debris for days.

"It's tough to think of the possibility of another round of severe weather in the midst of this recovery, but we must remain vigilant and prepared," Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said in a statement. "Especially, in our already hard-hit neighborhoods, please have a plan in place to stay save, and avoid staying overnight in damaged structures."

A separate tornado watch was issued for portions of eastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas, and northeastern Texas until noon, the Storm Prediction Center said. The watch includes Fayetteville and Fort Smith in Arkansas, and Texarkana, Texas.

"Thunderstorms forming along and ahead of two merging cold fronts will pose a threat for all severe hazards: wind, hail and tornado," the storm center said.

An enhanced risk of severe storms, level 3 of 5, is forecast from northeastern Arkansas to northern Ohio and central Michigan, stretching from Detroit to Memphis, where residents may need to brace for strong tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Storms are expected to continue through the morning Wednesday and redevelop during the afternoon. The greatest threat will be over the Great Lakes region, including Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis, where strong tornadoes are possible from late morning into the early evening hours.

"Weather conditions in these areas could be life-threatening at times, and those in affected areas should pay close attention to the local NWS Weather Forecast Office for Advisories, Watches, and Warnings," the weather service warned.

Excessive rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are also possible from eastern Texas to southern Ohio.

Blizzard conditions for the Northern Plains

Even as twisters threaten the Midwest and South, winter storms are expected to plague the Northern Plains. The region is forecast to be hit by a blizzard Wednesday, a day after "blizzard conditions" led to the shutdown of more than 100 miles of Interstate 90.

Widespread heavy snow totals are expected from the northern Rockies to the northern Plains.

"Some April snowfall records will be challenged in the Dakotas and northwest Minnesota, and the highest totals may locally exceed two feet," the National Weather Service said.

Heavy snow and strong winds will also combine to create widespread blizzard conditions with near zero visibility, making travel dangerous to impossible.

"Cold temperatures will feel even colder due to the strong winds, and life-threatening wind chills below zero are forecast in the northern Plains," the National Weather Service said.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation urged drivers to stay off the roads, warning that conditions are too dangerous even for emergency crews.

"If you don't need to drive, stay off the roads. It's dangerous for you and emergency crews. If you're stranded, crews may not be able to reach you," the transportation department tweeted.

CNN meteorologists Haley Brink and Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you