9-year-old warns neighbors about thief after his bike is stolen

VIENNA TWP, Mich. (WJRT) - A homemade flyer is tugging at the hearts of Vienna Township residents: "I am nine years old and my bike was stolen... from behind our house."
It was written by one Vienna Township boy. He's trying to get back what was supposed to be his "forever bike."
"You can get Vitamin D from the sun... And you can feel good sometimes when you're riding a bike," said nine-year-old Joel.
One of his favorite things is going out for bike rides.
And when his Grandma Judy gave him a grown-up bike this summer, he could ride faster than ever before.
"And I was going faster than [Grandma's] car. Like, 17 or 18 [miles per hour], I think."
His grandmother, Judy Sheridan, called it a "perfect fit."
But last Saturday, October 22, Joel woke up to find his 15-speed Raleigh missing from the shed- stolen in the early hours of the morning.
"I was so surprised! And I was like 'AYO, WHAT?!' I didn't even know what to do after that," he exclaimed.
"It was just truly, truly upsetting to have it happen. It's a personal thing, especially for Joel," added his father, Tom Cummer.
As fast as he rode his bike, Joel set off to make a poster warning the neighbors and asking for help.
Even the Genesse County Sheriff's department felt compelled to share the flyer.
"I did come up with it. I just had a few, uh, uh, uh, misspellings. So we fixed that," Joel said about the flyer.
"[It] really made me proud of him because he doesn't like writing or reading very much yet," Sheridan said with a smile on her face.
Joel is offering the thief the chance to do the right thing and return the bike, no questions asked.
In the meantime, he's is riding a spare bicycle offered by his friend,.
Anyone with information about the missing bike or the thief is advised to call Lieutenant Snyder of the Genesee County Sheriff's office at (810) 686-8622.