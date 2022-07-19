 Skip to main content
A Burton man has died following Motorcycle crash Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Burton Police Cruiser

Burton Police Department

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT)  -  A Burton man was killed Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a turning car.

Burton Police said that 27-year-old Shawn Price was riding eastbound on Bristol Road around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon when he hit a car turning onto westbound Bristol Road from Columbine Avenue.

Police say Price was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lincoln Marl LT, a 57-year-old male from Clio, was uninjured. 

Investigators believe Price was speeding and say he wasn't wearing a helmet.

