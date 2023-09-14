A community is coming together to raise awareness for sickle cell warriors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle Sickle Cell Matters Awareness Walk has partnered with the Hurley Foundation and Children's Miracle Network to bring the event to life on Saturday.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Max Brandon Park in Flint.
Over 100,000 Americans battle the complications of sickle cell disease. The inherited blood disorder can serious health problems such as pain and anemia.
Eddie Booth, the founder of the Annual Flint Sickle Cell Walk, is pushing to raise awareness and funds to combat medical inequalities often faced by sickle cell patients.
"I lost a son in 2020 on Martin Luther King Day from the complications of sickle cell," said Booth
Booth's son, Donald McCaleb passed away at the age of 54. He said back then, it was much harder to detect the disease at birth.
"My son was born in Grand Rapids, but they moved to Saginaw because there was one doctor that could take care of that disease," said Booth.
Booth's family still recognizes the importance of being educated about the genetic condition. His 17-year-old granddaughter, Kynnedi Jones, who lives in Alabama, now battles the inherited disease.
"She had a spleen, gallbladder and also she's on Hydroxyurea," he said.
Booth says sickle cell disease is often overlooked and needs to be brought to the forefront to save lives, that is why he started the awareness walk in 2016.
"This is not just for my children, but this is for all of them."
Funds raised from the walk will be donated to Hurley Medical Center Pediatrics Sickle Cell Clinic. The funds will help sickle cell patients and their caregivers to get to medical appointments, pay for their medications, pay for their equipment, and pay for their food.
Booth is humbled and honored to know that the magnitude of this event will help families in the community and beyond.
"We have to give to these sickle cell warriors which is hope. Not much, but hope," said Booth.
Booth thanks all of the volunteers, every supporter, partners involved, and co-sponsor Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle. If you have any questions, contact the Pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle, Rev. Stephen Murphy at revslmurphy@icloud.com.