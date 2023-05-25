A debt default would hurt credit-heavy local businesses

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - All eyes in the financial sector are on Washington as the clock ticks down to June 1, when the Federal government may not be able to pay back what it owes.
And a debt default could trickle down to consumers and businesses.
Pure Enrapture Salon in Flushing is among the businesses that could be less affected by a default.
They typically don't need to open lines of credit for day-to-day operations and they're usually able to run on cash or debit.
But stylist Tracey Selley thinks they'd still feel an indirect blow.
"We do have people who use credit cards to get their hair, colored, cut, styled, nails, all of that," said Selley.
But why does private credit matter if the debt ceiling is a government problem?
Chris Douglas, an economist at University of Michigan- Flint, told ABC12 it's because banks invest in the government. They buy a lot of treasury securities using their deposits and the government pays them interest.
"What happens is if the treasury securities stop paying interest and in fact don't pay back the principal because the federal government defaulted, then the banks don't get back the deposits they used to buy those treasuries. Consequently, banks don't have the funds available to extend loans to consumers," explained Douglas.
Basically, it would be harder to get loans or credit. And the credit people could get would be at a higher interest rate.
Which is bad news for people like Dreesie Woodard, who owns a construction company.
"Most of the work you do, the money's not given to you until it's complete. So the jobs that you do, you're either using your own money or a line of credit," he said.
Douglas believes the serious consequences would start within two or three days of the default and could snowball past that to a bank collapse.
With Washington still in gridlock, Woodard feels it's more important than ever for the little guys to look out for each other.
"It's our way of overcoming, you know, the things government throws our way," he said.