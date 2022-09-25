 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the northwest
with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 AM EDT Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

  • 0
Crime scene tape

Crime scene tape

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich.  (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids.

Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning.

Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his home.

A driver noticed a woman and young girl outside who had been stabbed and alerted police.

Chesterfield police forced their way into the home and found Matthews dead and his son beaten and tied up in a closet.

The police also found the alleged suspect who was overdosing and had self-inflicted wounds. They say the suspect was welcomed into the home initially.

The suspect and the five-year-old girl are in stable condition but the mother and 10-year-old boy are still critical as police continue to piece together what happened.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you