A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the northwest with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 AM EDT Tuesday with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&