CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids.
Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning.
Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his home.
A driver noticed a woman and young girl outside who had been stabbed and alerted police.
Chesterfield police forced their way into the home and found Matthews dead and his son beaten and tied up in a closet.
The police also found the alleged suspect who was overdosing and had self-inflicted wounds. They say the suspect was welcomed into the home initially.
The suspect and the five-year-old girl are in stable condition but the mother and 10-year-old boy are still critical as police continue to piece together what happened.