A fashion show for a good cause in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In Saginaw, residents came together a special show commemorating eight kids who lost their lives too soon.
Guided Grace Family and Youth Services, along with the Department of Education worked to put on this fashion and reflection event.
Hosted in downtown Saginaw's Temple Theatre, it's meant to provide a unique perspective and artistic expression of fashion never seen in Saginaw before.
Organizers said it was an anti-violence and awareness movement and it was an opportunity for Saginaw to come together in a moment of healing and to address gun violence in the city.
Pastors and community leaders like Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore were present as well speaking about gun violence and the state of the city.