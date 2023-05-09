'A lot of people are worried' as search continues for missing Bridgeport Township man

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A mystery is unfolding in the Saginaw area as the search continues for a man last seen Friday night.
His family says Robert Rodgers, Jr. was in Saginaw Friday night for festivities surrounding Cinco De Mayo.
Four days later, police have opened a missing persons investigation and his family is concerned.
Police did find a shoe close to a trail along the Saginaw River and its possible its similar to one that Robert Rodgers was wearing, but other than that, police are looking for any information on his whereabouts.
"A lot of people are looking for him," says Tommie Jackson.
Robert Lee Rodgers, Jr. is 30 years old and lives in Bridgeport Township.
He was in the Old Town area of Saginaw along South Hamilton Friday night into early Saturday morning.
A family member tells us he exchanged a text with a friend at around two Saturday morning and that appears to be the last time anyone had contact with him.
It's possible he walked across one of bridges in the area to the other side of the Saginaw River.
He was last seen wearing black pants, white shirt with baby blue and grey and grey shoes.
A shoe which is believed to be a close match to the pair Rodgers was wearing was found along a trail behind the Saginaw YMCA near the river, but it's not clear if it belongs to Rodgers.
There was concern that he may have fallen in the river, but he was not found after a weekend search of the water in this area by the Saginaw County Dive Team.
"I see a lot of police activity, so I'm like, maybe he did fall in the river, maybe he didn't, maybe he is with someone, maybe he's not,' says Jackson, who lives near some of Rodgers' relatives.
He was on his lunch break when he joined his grandfather and a friend for some fishing in the area where the shoe was recovered.
"It's sad news when you hear someone in the family, or somebody that you love is missing, just out of nowhere," he says.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Robert Rodgers, you are asked to contact the Bridgeport police department through Saginaw Central Dispatch at 989-790-4580.