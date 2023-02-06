 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the south
with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 1 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 2 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

A single ticket in Washington state matched all winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot of $754.6 million

  • Updated
  • 0
Powerball Ticket

A $747-million lottery jackpot is on the line during the Monday Powerball drawing on February 6, 2023.

 Keith Srakocic/AP

A single ticket in Washington state matched all winning numbers for Monday night's Powerball jackpot of $754.6 million, the fifth-largest in its history, according to the game's website.

The winner's ticket matched all the lucky numbers required to clench the grand prize: 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and Powerball 7. It's the first Powerball jackpot win this year, the game said.

The ticket holder has the option to receive an annuitized prize of $754.6 million or a lump sum payment of $407.2 million, the Powerball said.

Other big winners in Monday's drawings include several tickets -- two in Michigan and three in New York -- that won $1 million after matching the first five numbers.

Another ticket from Texas not only matched all five numbers, but that winner also saw their prize double to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play, according to Powerball.

The Powerball soared ahead of Monday's drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.

The last time someone hit a jackpot was on November 19, 2022, when a single ticket in Kansas nabbed a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The largest Powerball jackpot of all time was won earlier in November, when a lucky player won $2.04 billion in California.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night, when the jackpot is about $20 million.

