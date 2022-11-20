A week after 4 University of Idaho students were killed, there are mounting questions in the investigation and few answers

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Small Craft Advisory, expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the west with gusts up to 31 knots. The largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Monday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday. During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are expected around 9 AM EST Sunday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Sunday. During the Low Water Advisory, the maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Monday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Low Water Advisory, the lowest water levels are expected late tonight into Monday morning, with forecasted water levels across inner Saginaw Bay dipping to around 0 inches low water datum. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. &&