AAA: 1.1 million Michiganders to travel Memorial Day weekend

DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - The auto club group AAA expects travel for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend to be the busiest in three years.
It forecasts more than 1.1 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more from home. That would be a 7.9 percent increase over 2021.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May. It honors the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.
AAA said people are more comfortable traveling now than at any other time in the past two years. It said this year's forecast would bring volumes almost in line with pre-pandemic levels.
The auto club said 92 percent of Michiganders traveling for the holiday would go by car, and about 5 percent would fly to their destination. AAA said another 3 percent would go by bus, train, or on a cruise.
To see the AAA forecast for summer travel, click here.