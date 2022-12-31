AAA offering its free Tow-to-Go ride program this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several companies are available to help you get home safely if you have too much to drink this weekend.
Ride sharing apps like Lyft and Uber typically offer deals during the holiday.
The apps also give discounts to new users on their first rides.
AAA is also offering its free Tow-to-Go program through the morning of January 2.
The program is simple, just call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO for a free tow if you are not able to get home safely.
Anyone can use it. You do not have to be a member.
Officials just ask that the program is used as a last resort for impaired or intoxicated drivers.
The tow is free if your destination is within 10 miles.