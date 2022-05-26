 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AAA offers 'Tow to Go' program for Memorial Day weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Tow truck towing car

Tow truck towing car. (Storyblocks)

DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA said it was bringing back its 'Tow to Go' program for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. 

The auto club said it was part of an effort to keep people safe by helping a would-be impaired driver get home. 

Under the guidelines, AAA will offer a free and confidential local ride within a ten mile radius for one person and their vehicle. 

The program runs from 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance, and AAA said 'Tow to Go' should be treated as a backup plan. It said Michiganders should always choose a designated, sober driver before celebrating. 

AAA could be reached at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you