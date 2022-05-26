AAA offers 'Tow to Go' program for Memorial Day weekend

DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA said it was bringing back its 'Tow to Go' program for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The auto club said it was part of an effort to keep people safe by helping a would-be impaired driver get home.
Under the guidelines, AAA will offer a free and confidential local ride within a ten mile radius for one person and their vehicle.
The program runs from 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.
Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance, and AAA said 'Tow to Go' should be treated as a backup plan. It said Michiganders should always choose a designated, sober driver before celebrating.
AAA could be reached at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.