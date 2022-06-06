 Skip to main content
Abbott restarts baby formula production at MI plant

Abbott plans to restart plant at the heart of the baby formula recall on June 4

Seen here is the Abbott manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan, on May 13. Abbott Nutrition said on May 24 that it plans to restart work at the Sturgis plant at the heart of the nationwide baby formula recall on June 4.

 Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) - Abbott says it's restarted production at the Michigan factory that's tied to the ongoing baby formula shortage.

The Sturgis plant has been closed since February due to contamination, and that's led to nationwide supply problems for formulas needed to feed infants. Abbott voluntarily recalled some products after it received complaints related to infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in the plant.

The reopening isn't expected to have an immediate affect on availability. Abbott says it'll prioritize production of its specialty formulas for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems.

The company says it'll take about three weeks before new formula from the plant begins showing up on store shelves.

The plant’s reopening is one of several actions expected to improve supplies, including federal deliveries of imported formula from overseas.

