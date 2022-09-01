Elderly woman in Mt. Morris Township says roofer ripped her off

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An elderly woman is upset after she said she paid a roofer to make repairs and he disappeared with her money and the job incomplete.
Carolyn Mayo needed repairs done to her roof so she thought it was a blessing when a neighbor suggested a contractor who knocked on her door.
“He was a nice gentleman, said he would take care of him. I would need to give him $1,200,” said Mayo.
The estimate for the total job was $2,800, including supplies. The roofer needed money up front to get the job started.
After giving him $1,200, Mayo said he asked for more before handing over more money, though another friend asked the name of the contractor.
“She went beserk,” said Mayo. “She said, don’t give him another penny. He scammed one of my church friends out of $400.”
That’s when Mayo said the roofer disappeared before finishing the needed repairs, leaving her home exposed to the elements. Mayo’s friends started looking into the contractor and discovered he had a criminal history.
According to Michigan Department of Corrections, Robert Earl Gill did prison time for various offenses, including home invasion and uttering and publishing.
“I fell for it," said Mayo. “It hurts. I’m a single widow and here you come and take advantage of people.”
Gill said he was in the hospital Thursday but he would be back on Sept. 6 to give Mayo her money back. Mayo filed a report with the Mt. Morris Township Police Department.
Click here to verify a contractor's license.