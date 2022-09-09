Flint police investigating complaint of contractor scamming seniors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is investigating at least one complaint against a contractor exposed on ABC12 News a week ago.
Robert Earl Gill is accused of targeting senior citizens by taking their money and not finishing the work he promised.
“It’s something we take very serious and we want to protect those who are being taken advantage of,” said Flint Police Sgt. Tyrone Booth. “This gentlemen is preying on our most vulnerable citizens in Flint, elderly individuals who trust his words.”
Leon Martin filed a complaint with the Flint Police Department after he hired Gill to make repairs to his driveway and the work was never completed. Martin is out almost $900.
“I want my money. Even if I don’t get my money, I want them to get him off street,” Martin said. “How long is he going to take advantage of elderly people?”
According to Booth, a warrant is being sent to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for Gill’s arrest. In the meantime, there is a bench warrant out for his arrest in an unrelated case involving another senior citizen who sued Gill for not doing work at her home.
Booth has a simple message for Gill.
“Don’t run, it’s better to answer up to the charges that are coming," Booth said. "There is a current warrant. You might as well turn yourself in, because we will find you.”