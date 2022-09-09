 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly

Leon Martin is suing a contractor who he said hasn't finished a $650 driveway repair or repaid a $196 loan.

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - Leon Martin is proud of the home he has owned for decades and works hard to maintain the property.  

One summer day, Martin was outside when a guy pulled up, said he was a contractor, offered to fix his driveway and quoted him a price of $650.

Martin paid Robert Earl Gill the money. The contractor came out, put some sealer down and said he would be back to finish the job. A couple days later, Martin said Gill called.

"He said his machine was in the shop and could he borrow $196 to get it repaired," Martin said.  

He loaned him the money and already paid the $650 for the driveway repair.  Martin hasn't seen Gill since. He filed a report with the Flint Police Department and now is suing Gill. 

"I want my money.  Even if I don’t get my money, I want to get him off street.  How long is it going to go he takes advantage of elderly people?" said Martin.

Gill could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Weekend Anchor and Reporter

Ronnie Dahl is the weekend evening anchor and a reporter for ABC12 News

Recommended for you