Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leon Martin is proud of the home he has owned for decades and works hard to maintain the property.
One summer day, Martin was outside when a guy pulled up, said he was a contractor, offered to fix his driveway and quoted him a price of $650.
Martin paid Robert Earl Gill the money. The contractor came out, put some sealer down and said he would be back to finish the job. A couple days later, Martin said Gill called.
"He said his machine was in the shop and could he borrow $196 to get it repaired," Martin said.
He loaned him the money and already paid the $650 for the driveway repair. Martin hasn't seen Gill since. He filed a report with the Flint Police Department and now is suing Gill.
"I want my money. Even if I don’t get my money, I want to get him off street. How long is it going to go he takes advantage of elderly people?" said Martin.
Gill could not be reached for comment Thursday.