Abortion pill access expands through telehealth prescriptions in Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Planned Parenthood of Michigan says more of their patients are turning to telemedicine for access to abortion without ever walking into a clinic.
As the fate of the legal allowance of the abortion pill unfolds, it plays a critical role here in the state of Michigan. Patients from across the nation count on the provider for the pill they can't legally get in their own state.
"That's why Michigan is such a critical state, not just for Michiganders but for people not solely across the Midwest, but we've ben seeing patients from as far away as Texas," said Paula Thornton Greear, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan.
The number of patients choosing the "direct to patient" model continues to increase as people become more aware it is an option. This is the option where both the patient and provider are virtual - medication is mailed after virtual visit.
"The majority of abortions that we provide is by site-to-site telemedicine, so it is proving to be very effective, proving to be something that patients want. This is the modern age of medicine," said Greear.
Site-to-site telemedicine model is the options where patients visit a center in person, but connect to a provider via virtually.
70% of planned parenthood patients, choose this option compared to 25% who decide to go- in-person. According to state data, half of abortions were medical abortions in 2021.
"More than ever, it's really crucial that our patient can access the care that they need when they need it, where they need it. So, the advancement of telehealth and the availability of it through planned parenthood of Michigan is a critical thread in the the healthcare landscape."
It's been 10 years since Michigan first passed a ban on telemedicine abotrtion.
Then many years of legal uncertainty through Governor Snyder and the Trump admin.
Planned Parenthood of Michigan is prepared to shift to misoprostol-only regimen if necessary. Misoprostol-only abortion is safe, but it is slightly less effective.