Absentee ballot numbers in Michigan show high voter turnout

Michigan Senate GOP looks to amend absentee ballot drop box bill

An absentee ballot drop box in Marquette County.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Some 1.6 million voters in Michigan have requested absentee ballots and 150,000 have cast ballots for the general election, which is less than a month away.

The state is expecting high voter turnout because of several high-impact races - and a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion in the state constitution.

A spokesman for the Michigan Secretary of State said Tuesday that the early absentee numbers point toward this being the most votes ever cast in the state for a governor's race.

With returns indicating high early absentee voting, a looming debate Thursday between Republican challenger Tudor Dixon and Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer takes on added significance.

To get more information on how to vote in the November 8 election in Michigan click here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

