Absentee ballot pre-processing underway

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Absentee ballot usage is at an all-time high. Some Mid-Michigan communities are getting a head start on filing them.
Communities with more than 10,000 people could begin pre-processing absentee ballots two days before the election.
Midland began pre-processing began this morning.
Normally that process would start the morning of election day but it's going to be a real time saver in terms of results being tabulated.
"We have 7,000 ballots returned already to us which is just a huge percentage," Midland City Clerk Lacey Todd said.
The city of Midland's team has been hard at work since 8 a.m. Monday.
"There are 13 people total. We have one chairperson and then six teams of one democrat and one republican doing what we can to get ready for election day tomorrow and the absent voter counting board," Todd said.
Much more than the 1,200 absentee ballots used in Midland in 2018. That's when voters approved no-reason absentee voting and added the right to vote absentee up to and on Election Day.
"We're seeing about a 75 percent return rate on those, I imagine voter turnout in the polls is going to be pretty significant," Todd said.
The pre-processing streamlines things, with staff handling the verification pieces like making sure the stub number on the ballot matches what's on the envelope, but the actual ballot remains in the secrecy sleeve and is not tabulated until Election Day.
"I think in August we were done by 2 a.m. but we have significantly more ballots for November, so again, preprocessing hopefully just saves us that extra time.
Communities had a choice whether to participate in pre-processing. But voters still need to be patient for Election Night results.
"We've had 7,000 absentee ballots returned already, that's not counting ones that are returned today or tomorrow and there's been a line outside for our drobox, so we still have to get through all of those on election day.
The City of Saginaw and Saginaw Township have also opted in for pre-processing.
Meanwhile, the Bay City Clerk tells ABC12 they've chosen not to because they are trying out a new voting machine that can count 80 ballots per minute as opposed to 12.