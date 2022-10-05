Abundant apple crop harvesting quality and quantity

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) – With fall in full swing, it's the time of year for apple picking, visiting orchards and all things apples.
And this year is a near-record year for apples with the Department of Agriculture saying apple production is up 68 percent in Michigan following last year's crop that was damaged by frost.
We went to local apple farms and orchards and learned why all factors were favorable for the fruit.
“When I'm picking apples I realize every time I grab one it's practically a miracle,” said John Leaman, co-owner of Leaman’s Green Applebarn in Freeland.
Leaman says a number of things have created this year's plenitful apple harvest, which means better quality, and more quantity and variety for consumers.
“Just almost a perfect spring. Beautiful blossom. The pollinators were out,” Leaman said.
“We just got our honeycrisps in the other day, this week we're looking at cortlands, crispins, we are looking at red delicious, golden delicious for next week,” Ben Coughlin of Bayne’s Apple Valley said.
Though honeycrisps are a fan favorite, the ambrosia variety is a close second.
But, the industry is still feeling inflation.
“Even though it's a great crop, wages are going up, labor, it takes people to run the tractors, it takes people to pick the apples, it takes people to wash them to box them,” Coughlin said.
However, consumers don't seem to mind potentially shelling out a few more dollars to get into the spirit of the season.
“To pay a little bit more for an amazing experience, that's what it's all about,” customer Lisa Jackson said.
All in all, things are looking ripe and juicy for the apple season here in mid-Michigan.
The USDA also says Michigan apple growers are seeing some of the best yields since 2016.