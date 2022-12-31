 Skip to main content
Accused Isabella County catfish mom case delayed

A hearing in a high-profile catfishing case has been rescheduled for mid-January, according to a statement from the court.

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A hearing in a high-profile catfishing case has been rescheduled for mid-January, according to a statement from the court.

We first brought you the story you earlier this month.

Law enforcement in Isabella County says Kendra Licaris sent upwards of 40,000 text messages to her daughter and her friends while pretending to be someone else.

Licaris is facing charges including stalking a minor and obstruction of justice.

The hearing is now scheduled for January 12.

No reason was given for the change. Licaris is currently out on bond.

