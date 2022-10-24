Accused Oxford School shooter expected to plead guilty

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - The teenager accused of killing four of his classmates and wounding several others is expected to plead guilty to all 24 counts in a Pontiac court Monday.
According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's office, attorneys for Ethan Crumbley have indicated the 16-year-old is expected to enter the plea during a court hearing Monday.
ABC 12 spoke with longtime defense attorney Terry L. Johnson about what could be happening behind the scenes.
"His defense team was mounting an insanity defense and those are very difficult to prove in court," said Johnson. "Because he is a minor, he may have the opportunity to get parole at some point. It is considered cruise and unusual punishment in the State of Michigan to give someone who is under the age of 18 a life sentence without the possibility of parole."
Ethan Crumbley is accused of opening fire in the hallway of Oxford High School November, 30th, shooting and killing four fellow students and wounding seven others.