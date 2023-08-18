AG Nessel holds elder abuse roundtable in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel's Elder Abuse Task Force was created to further protect seniors in the state of Michigan.
Since the launch in 2019, it has been important for AG Nessel to combat over 73,000 cases of elder abuse.
On Friday, a roundtable with the force and Genesee County representatives was held at Berston Fieldhouse in Flint. The partnership seeks to protect seniors in the community daily.
"I personally witness every single day, seven days a week, the benefits of having an elder abuse division of the sheriff's departmen," said Judge Jennie Barkey of Genesee County.
Everyday, the task force is working diligently to combat economic exploitation, and recently staffing levels and abuse at residential care facilities.
"There are great facilities out there and they do it right. It's a a hard business taking care of seniors, it's a hard business dealing with seniors and families, but the fact there's accountability, that's what I'm thankful for," said Sheriff Chris Swanson of Genesee County.
The regular training and discussion between the agencies has made an impact.
"When nursing home ownership, management, and direct care workers are trained, present, and engaged. There is a positive impact on the quality impact of care provided to vulnerable adults," said Nessel.
The collaboration will remain partners to further recognize and address the instances. So, future laws are ready to cross the governor's desk.
"I'm here to listen and see what we can do on the politics side and we already have legislation that's there and that we are pushing to make sure we cross the finish line to the governor," said State Representative Cynthia Neeley.
Genesee County looks forward to being a pillar for seniors in the community and the elder abuse task force.
"It's great to learn what they're doing in Genesee, so we can take that message to all other 82 counties who can hear it," said Nessel.
For more information on trainings, resources, and elder abuse or exploitation hotline visit their website.