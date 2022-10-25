Agape church may face steep repair bill after vandals smash its windows

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than three dozen windows at a Flint house of worship- smashed to bits in a single weekend. And the pastor estimates the repairs could cost tens of thousands of dollars!
"It kinda hurt me pretty bad because you're trying to help. You're preaching and walking by faith and everything you do on Sundays. And this came home to roost," said Pastor Tony Richmond of the Agape church.
He told ABC12 it was around 6:00 PM on Saturday when he heard the sound of breaking glass.
After running outside, he found and chased off two boys who were throwing rocks through the windows.
But the damage was done. 26 small windows: smashed.
Days later, he still can't understand what his church would have done to provoke the attack.
"We gave food out. We gave water out when the city of flint was in trouble... And with what was done to us, it was a surprise," he said.
By Monday, Richmond and his congregants found the building in even worse shape.
Sometime Sunday evening, the vandals returned and smashed 16 of the building's large windows.
"They were probably averaging about $2000 apiece. Multiply that by 16, I think that's somewhere around $30 thousand."
Agape is nestled in a neighborhood on the East side of Flint- one residents describe as quiet and friendly.
It's why one neighbor, Ilonka Gleisenhaver, said she almost couldn't believe it.
"It's not something anybody expected or that happens all the time. I'm sure most of us were shocked," Gleisenhaver said.
But for now, the most Richmond can do is ensure his building's safety.
"I gotta be concerned about rain now. And I gotta try to figure out how to cover everything up before the rain," he explained.
The vandals' actions also mean setbacks for the Agape, which has been renovating and restoring the previously-neglected building since they moved in several years ago.
Richmond said he called 911 Saturday night, after the first round of damage happened at his church.
He said he was told by a dispatcher there was nobody they could send to the church that night.
ABC12 out to dispatch - but haven't gotten a response yet.
Those who want to help the church can call (810) 525-2256.