Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities posted a boil-water advisory for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities.
The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County on Saturday. It carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the system.
The boil-water recommendation was made because a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination.
The Great Lakes Water Authority initially said roughly two dozen cities and townships were affected. But it later cut the number when it learned that water pressure didn’t fall below a certain threshold.
In the meantime, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for the four counties dealing with the water main break. They include Lapeer, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)