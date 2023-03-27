AG's office reissues charges on 2 Saginaw officers, MSP trooper after they were dismissed

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Attorney General's office has re-issued neglect of duty charges against two Saginaw police officers and a Michigan State Police trooper.
It was just last week when a judge dismissed the charges, after the Attorney General's office amended the original complaint.
The A-G's decision to charge the officers in August was controversial to say the least. Now, it's just plain baffling, even to a citizen's advisory commission.
"My first reaction was alright, that's great, what's next," attorney Ben Hall said last week.
Hall is the attorney for Michigan State Police trooper Zachary Tebedo and while he was happy neglect of duty charges against Tebedo and two Saginaw Police officers were dropped last week, he knew it was possible those charges could be re-issued.
ABC 12 News has learned what's next is the Michigan Attorney General's office has filed the charges once again against Tebedo, Dominic Vasquez and Jordan Engelhart.
Visiting Midland County Judge Michael Carpenter dismissed the charges after the Attorney General's office amended the complaint, an amended complaint that Carpenter concluded was defective.
Vasquez and Engelhart have remained on duty since the original charges while Tebedo remains on paid leave from the state police.
It was in March of 2022 when the three were present when state trooper Bram Schroeder punched a Saginaw motorist on two occasions during a traffic stop.
Schroeder faces misconduct in office and assault charges.
The charging of the other three caught many by surprise, even Saginaw's Citizens Police Advisory Commission, made up of a group of pastors and civic leaders formed following past police use of force cases.
The chairman of the commission is Pastor Robert Davis. He says he was surprised at the neglect of duty charges in this case.
Davis says Judge Carpenter's decision to dismiss the charges "speaks to how the commission didn't feel the officers did anything wrong."
Now that they are being charged again, Davis says, "let's see what the judge says about that."
The two Saginaw officers and the state trooper will have to get arraigned again.
No comment from State Police or Saginaw Police on this latest development.
Late today a spokesperson for the Attorney General's office released this statement, writing, “Attorneys for the state re-filed these charges. The renewed complaint and summons for officers Tebedo, Vasquez, and Engelhart were signed by Judge Alfred Thomas Frank of the 70th District Court on Friday March 24th and we anticipate the matter will proceed to trial.”