Air quality raises concerns over local fireworks display

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - As the smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to linger across Mid-Michigan, it's raising concerns about the potential impact on holiday celebrations.
Among those is the Bay City Fireworks Festival, which kicks-off today.
The state's biggest fireworks show is adapting to the unusual conditions.
"Tonight will be a little bit of a teaser, so tomorrow night with the concert, we actually upped our fireworks a little bit," said Earl Bovia, president of Bay City Fireworks Festival.
And this year is a bit different, not only because of the longer show, but concerns over the air quality alert which will remain until tonight. The smoke from the fireworks may pose as another health concern for people who are already suffering from the current conditions.
"I think it effects people differently. I've had some people say they haven't gone out as much, it effects them more. Some people are out and they say it doesn't effect them as much," said Bovia.
The air quality hasn't cancelled the fireworks display or festivities, they are still thinking ahead.
"With the air quality and the weather, we always have contingency plans in place for all these things, but continue to monitor the situation as it goes," said Bovia. "We're hoping for a big crowd, we're going to keep continuing monitoring the weather, but we're hoping everybody comes out for it."
If you do decide to go outside for the fireworks show or other events, state health officials recommend wearing an N-95 mask. However, they say cloth or surgical masks are not recommended, as they do not protect against smoke particles.