Alec Baldwin intends to finish 'Rust' production despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, source says

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR LIGHT ICING OF ROADWAYS EARLY THIS MORNING... WEATHER... * Patchy freezing drizzle will impact southeastern Michigan during the early morning hours. * West winds around 5 to 10 mph. * Air temperatures will range between 28 and 30 degrees. IMPACTS... * Light icing may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * Patchy freezing drizzle means areal coverage or duration of; the freezing drizzle will be limited. Motorists are urged to; use caution and account for variable driving conditions by; slowing down and allowing extra time.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP