All dogs have been moved from old Saginaw County animal shelter to the new one

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - It is move in week at the new Saginaw County animal shelter and the issue of not enough space for all the dogs has been resolved.
We are getting our first look inside the brand new Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center in Kochville Township, with animals actually inside of it.
The dogs seemed pretty excited and there was concern about how many dogs could be transferred.
It caught some people by surprise that this new facility, which is more than double the size of the existing center would actually hold fewer dogs than the old one and as of a couple of weeks ago, there were just too many dogs at the old shelter.
That issue was resolved and despite that problem, this was a pretty exciting day that was several years in the making.
"It is very challenging," says B.J. Roach, animal cruelty investigator with Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.
Moving can be challenging, and when you are moving dozens of dogs, it kicks it up a notch.
Over the past two days, dogs were moved from the old, cramped animal care center in Saginaw to the new $8.5 million facility in Kochville Township, a building made possible by a millage passed five years ago.
"It is amazing to just see them look at the animals coming into the building, their excitement, there is a lot of wiggling going on, and to get them in the kennel, they look in awe," says Roach.
And a bit of crisis was averted as animal control director Bonnie Kanicki credits the public and other animal groups for stepping up and adopting several dogs before the move.
"That helped us alleviate some of our overflow, so every animal coming today will be in a kennel of its own," says Roach.
Ellen Giffant is with Undercover Angels Animal Rescue and is seeing inside the new facility for the first time.
"It's kind of loud now but its quieter because they have their own area instead of being stacked on top of one another, it's just gorgeous in here," says Giffant.
"We are finally here, we are finally here and it's amazing," says Roach.
Cats will be moved to the new facility next and if everything goes ok, the shelter should be open to the public on Monday.