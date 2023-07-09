Alley Fest returns to downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A summer staple returns to downtown Flint.
That's right, the Alley Fest in Downtown Flint's Buckham Alley is back!
Wrapping up last night, the Alley Fest filled the downtown alley with many partiers, vendors, and live music.
This is the festival's second year back after a COVID hiatus -- with more than 16 artists performing for thousands of attendees.
It was hosted by Friends of the Alley, it celebrates the potential of Flint's lesser-used spaces.
This year's festival included musical performances by Jonae Ikise and Caleb Robinson, local food truck favorites like Bella's Concessions and Catering and Something's Different, and vendors like Flint City T-Shirts and the HIVE Artist Collective.