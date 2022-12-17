Alma Nurses strike, demanding reasonable contracts

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Earlier this week, nurses and residents gathered outside MyMichigan-Alma to demand of executives to negotiate reasonable contracts.
Since November 9, nurses have been working under an expired contract.
Nurses at MyMichigan say they are currently fighting for fair salaries that keep up with the rising cost of living, safeguards against being forced to work overtime, and to preserve and enhance the safe staffing language they secured in their now-expired union contract.
The administration of MyMichigan is being criticized by nurses for what they consider to be potentially illegal behavior, in addition to the contractual worries.
According to the Michigan's Nursing Association, a federal government agency is currently looking into MyMichigan for numerous suspected violations of federal law at various hospitals.