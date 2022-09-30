Alma school officials, police meet with parents concerning school threat probe

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been a tense couple of weeks in the Alma school district as some parents kept their children home today as a threat investigation continues.
Three students have been expelled and when rumors started circulating on social media yesterday about the possible return of at least one of those students, parents became concerned.
To set the record straight, the school district held a meeting with parents this morning.
The threat was that three students were going to come to Alma High School and cause harm to students, but the superintendent says rumors and misinformation on social media prompted the meeting to set the record straight.
"There have been a series of events that have unfolded,' says Alma Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Criner.
Those events began on September 16th with a police investigation of a student at Alma High School.
Criner says discipline was handed down, but the next week, a tip to OK2SAY prompted more investigation.
Alma Police confirmed to parents in the meeting held this morning that these social media posts, one with a student holding a rifle and a map, showing routes three students were to use to access school buildings are part of the investigation.
Three students were expelled on September 27th, but when social media posts indicated at least one of those students could return to class today, Criner scheduled a meeting this morning for any concerned parent.
"We had to separate the facts from the rumors we were experiencing," says Criner.
"Lots of concerned parents," is how parent Maya Dennison described the turnout of the meeting.
She kept her son home today, as did other parents. After hearing from the superintendent and police, she feels better.
"The school administrators and the Alma Police Department assured us that everything was safe, and sent their kids to school, but they did admit they knew more information than the public did,' says Dennison.
Criner says attendance was at 80 percent district wide today. She admits communication with parents could have been better, but the district did not want to compromise the police investigation.
"Safety is a priority for all 2,000 students within our district and we would not have had school if we had information that indicated that it wasn't a safe environment," says Criner.
She credits the Alma Police Department and the Gratiot County Sheriff's Department for their work on the case.
Three police officers greeted students at the high school this morning.
Alma Police have forwarded its report on the threat investigation to the Gratiot County Prosecutor for review.