Alumni reflect on merger of Saginaw Public high schools next year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Contruction continues at what will be the new Saginaw United High School next year.
The building broke ground in 2022 and will become home to students from the city's two public high schools and is the product of a $100 million bond.
And though the decades-old rivalry of the Saginaw High and Arthur Hill will end, it makes way for a new beginning.
The Lumberjacks and the Trojans will be under one roof.
"My mom's a Saginaw High graduate, I graduated from Arthur Hill, my brother graduated from Arthur Hill, so you could say I'm Saginaw through and through," 2002 Arthur Hill High School graduate Cliffton Ryan said.
After graduation, Ryan went on to play football at MSU and in the NFL -- but calls Saginaw home.
"Change is inevitable. The city has gone through a transformation the past 20 or 30 years, we don't have the population to support two major high schools," Ryan said.
Saginaw United is being built near where the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy stands now, near Niagara and Genesee, about 100 yards off the Saginaw River Shoreline.
And declining population and enrollment was a catalyst for the plan to bring the schools together under one roof.
"It's just going to be a little different, but that's okay," 1992 Arthur Hill High School graduate Jeff Armbruster said.
Armbruster met is wife there, and says he'll miss his alma mater.
"Hopefully Saginaw United can make us proud and make the Lumberjacks and Trojans' legacy live on through that new school.
1969 Saginaw high graduate Dr. Jack W. Nash says it's the end of an era...but will offer students more.
"It's going to be fantastic, and it's going to have a lot of amenities the other schools did not have," Nash said.
Next school year, the Trojans and the Lumberjacks will - together - don the mascot the "Phoenix," which symbolizes rebirth and renewal.
"The rivalry was fun, it's over with, let's embrace it, let's go forward and be the best citizens and students for Saginaw as possible," Ryan said.
Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts previously told ABC12 the school "a 21st century facility for our students and our community."