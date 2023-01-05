American Legion Post 16 Vietnam veteran discusses the reality of PTSD decades after war

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - According to data from Veterans Affairs suicide has been one of the top causes of death for veterans in the past few years.
It's often caused by PTSD.
Post-traumatic stress disorder impacts 11%-20% of Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans about 12% of Gulf War veterans and 15% of Vietnam veterans.
The American Legion's goal is to have veterans keep an eye out for one another and have tough conversations to make sure suffering veterans get the help they need.
Thanks to the American Legion Post 16 in Lapeer, veterans like 75-year-old Glenn Ream stands as a testimony.
"Over the years with my PTSD I basically just called it being on red alert and I hid it from everyone else," said Glenn Ream, Vietnam veteran.
It was the morning of July 1970 - air-force veteran Glenn Ream was tasked to operate a 5,000 gallon reconstructed refueling unit.
That's when a surprise life-altering explosion took place that no morning briefing could've prepared him for -- leaving behind third degree burns, pain, and decades of suffering from PTSD.
"Anybody that'd come up to touch me from behind were going to get nailed or something like a car backfiring - down I go," Ream said.
The Vietnam war was a long and very intensive conflict that killed nearly 60,000 Americans.
Those who were able to return home were left with extreme PTSD leading to drug and alcohol abuse, mental health illnesses, and suicide.
"The one thing that I found out that was at the top of my list and the problem was anger," said Ream.
According to data from Veterans Affairs, suicide has been one of the top causes of death for veterans in the past few years.
It's an issue the American Legion and many others are trying to combat.
"It starts with you. You have to bring it to somebody's attention that is going to listen to you. and work with you," Ream said. "But you have to be willing to share with somebody."
If you or someone you know is in need of help, mental health resources for veterans can be found by calling 9-8-8.