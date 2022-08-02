Amid inflation and soaring costs, local family faces more hurdles

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - For many families right now the cost of filling up the tank and putting food on the table is becoming a challenge.
But for one Bay County family, the economic downturn couldn't have come at a worse time. They're facing the biggest hurdle of their lives.
We sat down with Bruce and Carley Wells to talk about the leukemia diagnosis of their two-year-old, Harleigh, and their recent job losses to learn just how they are making it through a rough economy.
Little Harleigh Wells turns three in September. Most families would be looking forward to party planning...But for the Wells family, life was turned upside down earlier this year.
“She was diagnosed with B- cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia which is BALL is what they call it. We are about in the middle of the interim maintenance phase so we still have about two years left of treatment,” Bruce said.
Making weekly trips to Ann Arbor for Harleigh's treatment has become a way of life, and will be for the next couple of years.
“To be honest with you it's still surreal. Even though we go to her treatments every week we still just can't believe it,” Carley said.
And as consumer debt tops $16 trillion, inflation reaching its highest levels in decades and some experts concerned about a recession -- the challenges facing the Wells family -- are almost unbearable.
“We try to either -- if we can't pack a meal, we have to eat a meal while we're there or sometimes two meals, just depends on what time the appointments are and what procedure she has done,” Bruce said.
Shortly before Harleigh's diagnosis, Bruce and Carley both lost their jobs at an auto shop in Reese. And they say gas alone costs them over $200 a month -- a lot on a limited budget.
“So, there's not much more we can sacrifice,” Bruce said.
Like others, their water bill has doubled in the past month. And things like packing food and staying with Harleigh in her room rather than other accommodations are things the Wells family have grown accustomed to. Not to mention medical costs -- which are projected to see an overall increase of 6.5 percent this year.
“It's difficult. We just try to look past the bad stuff. This isn't going to last and just keep moving forward. That's all we can do,” Carley said.
The Wells family tells us that after Harleigh's treatment ends in July of 2024 she will need to be evaluated regularly for five years before she can be deemed cancer-free.
Learn more about Harleigh’s fight here: https://www.facebook.com/teamharleighjade