Andy's Place plans to rebuild after devastating fire

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been two months since fire tore through historic downtown Holly. The damage was extensive, but building back is going better than expected.
"We always were confident we would be able to get back in it," said Andrea Chapin, better known as Andy.
She said her restaurant, Andy's Place, is far sturdier than inspectors originally thought.
But that didn't make it any less emotional when officials told her family the building could be saved.
"We were so happy. We were ecstatic, the tears were flowing. We know what this building means to the community. We know what it means to us as a family," she said.
And with that re-evaluation came plans to bring back the restaurant better than ever. They have customers waiting, after all.
"I can't walk down the street without people waving at me and asking me more about 'when's it gonna re-open and we're really missing your burgers'", Andy said.
Her daughter, Sarah Trollman, manages the kitchen. She said she already has a few things on her wish list.
SARAH "I want a bigger, better kitchen. And obviously a better fire suppression system."
Trollman said they're also thinking of adding dining upstairs.
But before all that, they need a roof, which will be built in the coming weeks.
Andy said it will probably take a year or more before the restaurant is open again.