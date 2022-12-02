Animal rescue nonprofit organization 'The Devoted Barn' seeks donations to save its animals

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Holly nonprofit animal rescue, The Devoted Barn, faces the possibility of eviction from their 54 acres and seeks donations to keep the animals where they belong - in their homes.
The Devoted Barn is certainly dedicated to the wellbeing of the many animals they care for as well as the fight to raise thousands of dollars to avoid eviction.
As one can imagine - it's a nerve wrecking reality, even for founder Melissa Borden.
"We have to come up with $100,000 to put the appeal bond by Wednesday to stop the process of being evicted."
Though the hope is to save the animals - Melissa says that a sad reality will come if they can't.
"We have to find some place to go which that's not really an easy thing to do with 140 animals," she said.
Melissa states that in the midst of finding underlying issues with the original land contract the $100,000 is to just buy time and in order to get over the hump entirely, the full amount is a much taller order.
"We have a balance of $750,000 on our land contract, if we could come up with that we could pay it off and we would be done," Melissa said. "We would secure the property. But if we can't do that then the minimum is the $100,000 bond."
But the mission at The Devoted Barn is well worth the fight.
And some of the animals that are homed there just can't afford to go elsewhere.
"We take in animals from extreme cruelty and neglect, we rehabilitate them and our goal is to find them homes," said Melissa. "Not everybody can take in a big farm pig and then also there's that chance that they could end up for food which we would never allow our animals to end up on a dinner plate."
54-acres with 140 different animals isn't an easy task but Melissa says her why is what motivates her.
"Here I've made this promise to them that we would always take care of them and that's being threatened now," she said.
If you'd like to donate visit www.thedevotedbarn.org/donate