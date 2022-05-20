At least 1 killed, 23 hurt in northern Michigan tornado

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A tornado that hammered a northern Michigan town has injured at least 23 people and killed at least one other.
Munson Healthcare spokesman Brian Lawson said Friday that he had no details about the person who was killed or the conditions of those who were hurt by the tornado that rushed through Gaylord, a city of about 4,200, at about 3:45 p.m.
He said the pace of people being brought to Gaylord-Otsego Memorial Hospital had slowed since the hours right after the storm.
Mike Klepadlo, who owns a car repair shop in Gaylord, says he and his workers took cover in a bathroom, and that he feels lucky to be alive because it blew the back off the building.