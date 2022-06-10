 Skip to main content
White supremacists are riling up thousands on social media

  • Updated
White Supremacy Social Media

The bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security, outlining the current terrorism threat to the United States, is photographed Thursday, June 9, 2022. DHS warned June 7 that skewed framing of the subjects like abortion, guns, immigration and LGTBQ rights, could drive extremists to violently attack pubic places across the U.S. in the coming months. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White nationalists and supremacists are building thriving, macho communities across social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram and TikTok.

The accounts are using coded hashtags and innuendo to rile up thousands of followers on divisive issues like abortion and recent mass shootings.

Those are the issues Department of Homeland Security warned Tuesday might drive some extremists to violently attack public places across the U.S.

The heightened concern comes just weeks after an 18-year-old white man, who claims he was radicalized on internet chatrooms, entered a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, with the goal of killing Black patrons.

He gunned down 10.

