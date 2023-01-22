 Skip to main content
Applications open Monday for Flint ARPA community grant program

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's administration is launching its ARPA community grant program.

More than $15 million of ARPA funding will be distributed to support programs that serve Flint residents.

Eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds starting Monday, Jan. 23.

The application is for eligible nonprofits, businesses and community-based organizations that will administer programs like home repair and improvement or youth job training. 

Information will be available Monday at cityofflint.com/ARPA.

