Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration.
“I think people want them gone,” said Flint resident Karl Collyer. “People are tired of all the abandoned homes and they just want their neighborhood better.”
Neighbors believe some people may be using fire to fight the blight. The recent announcement by the Genesee County Land Bank that it has received additional funding to tackle the blight issue may be ruling the flames. “I believe the thought process is they will make it a priority,” said Collyer.
The fires aren’t slowing down. It’s estimated the already understaffed Flint fie department responds to an estimated 700 structure fires a year. In the month of November, the department was called out to 37.
For those living on Flint’s east side, fires have become a normal occurrence.
“Every week, every day, the east side seems really bad this year. I’ve never seen it this bad before.” Collyer told ABC 12.
Les Randall lives on Maryland Avenue. The house across the street was set ablaze Thursday night. “You accept it, what are you going to do,” said Randall. “Sooner later someone is going to get badly injured or die for what is going on around here.”
In a statement to ABC 12 news, the City of Flint administration says all suspicious fires are investigated in conjunction with the City of Flint Fire Department, the Flint Police Department and the Michigan State Police arson investigative unit.