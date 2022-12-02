 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 33 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI,
Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac
MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds look to be occuring early
Saturday morning in the 5 to 9 AM window.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?

  • Updated
  • 0
fire - 1

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted.  For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores.   Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration.

“I think people want them gone,” said Flint resident Karl Collyer.  “People are tired of all the abandoned homes and they just want their neighborhood better.”

Neighbors believe some people may be using fire to fight the blight.   The recent announcement by the Genesee County Land Bank that it has received additional funding to tackle the blight issue may be ruling the flames.  “I believe the thought process is they will make it a priority,” said Collyer.

The fires aren’t slowing down.  It’s estimated the already understaffed Flint fie department responds to an estimated 700 structure fires a year.   In the month of November, the department was called out to 37.   

For those living on Flint’s east side, fires have become a normal occurrence.  

“Every week, every day, the east side seems really bad this year.  I’ve never seen it this bad before.” Collyer told ABC 12.

Les Randall lives on Maryland Avenue.  The house across the street was set ablaze Thursday night.  “You accept it, what are you going to do,” said Randall.  “Sooner later someone is going to get badly injured or die for what is going on around here.”

In a statement to ABC 12 news, the City of Flint administration says all suspicious fires are investigated in conjunction with the City of Flint Fire Department, the Flint Police Department and the Michigan State Police arson investigative unit.

Recommended for you