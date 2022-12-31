 Skip to main content
Area restaurants prepare for NYE and U of M football fans

GRAND BLANC, Mich.  (WJRT) - Area restaurants are preparing for New Year's Eve crowds along with football fans.

Here in mid-Michigan, restaurants are preparing for what could be an especially busy day with people not only out to celebrate New Year's Eve, but also, football fans rooting for the Wolverines.

But that doesn't necessarily mean more money for the bottom line. 

Local restaurants and watering holes are preparing for the big day -- but that could mean a loss in revenue.

Those going to watch the game, often sit for hours. 

Restaurants and their employees make money when they turn tables quickly.

So, if you are going out tonight, be kind, tip well, support local businesses.

Weekend Anchor and Reporter

Ronnie Dahl is the weekend evening anchor and a reporter for ABC12 News

