Area road crews prepare for winter storm

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
34 knots from the west with gusts up to 51 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 7 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered to widespread power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions. Very
cold conditions then persist into the weekend with wind chills
dropping to around 15 degrees below zero at times Friday and
Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring
additional light accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Area road crews prepare for winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -  Area road crews are getting prepared for the upcoming winter storm.  

The Genesee County Road commission has inspected its fleet of 62 trucks to make sure they are road ready for the winter blast.  Despite the holidays, drivers will be called in to cover shifts. 

Michigan Department of Transportation reminds the public to slow down and allow at 6 to 10 car lengths between your vehicle and the snow plow.  Snowplows can weigh as much as 30 tons and the wing plow can be invisible.

If you meet a snowplow coming in the opposite direction, slow down, turn on your windshield wipers and increase your distance from the centerline if possible.

For more safety tips:

https://www.michigan.gov/msp/divisions/ohsp/safety-programs/winter-driving/drive-safely-near-snowplows

