Area road crews prepare for winter storm

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Area road crews are getting prepared for the upcoming winter storm.
The Genesee County Road commission has inspected its fleet of 62 trucks to make sure they are road ready for the winter blast. Despite the holidays, drivers will be called in to cover shifts.
Michigan Department of Transportation reminds the public to slow down and allow at 6 to 10 car lengths between your vehicle and the snow plow. Snowplows can weigh as much as 30 tons and the wing plow can be invisible.
If you meet a snowplow coming in the opposite direction, slow down, turn on your windshield wipers and increase your distance from the centerline if possible.
For more safety tips:
https://www.michigan.gov/msp/divisions/ohsp/safety-programs/winter-driving/drive-safely-near-snowplows