Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Saginaw

Body found on North Bond Street in Saginaw

Police said an arrest was made after a man was hit and killed on North Bond Street in Saginaw. 

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police said an arrest was made after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed. 

They said a felony warrant for open murder was issued Friday afternoon in connection to the death of Ricky Levon Terrell. 

Police said Terrell's body was found last Wednesday on the driveway of a home on North Bond Street, off State Street. 

Investigators said the 64-year-old died from injuries after he was hit by a vehicle. 

According to police, the man accused of killing Terrell was being held in the Saginaw County Jail. 

