As 3 year anniversary of dam failures approaches, a new federal lawsuit seeks $11.7 million

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - As we close in on the three-year anniversary of the mid-Michigan dam failures, another lawsuit has been filed as families continue to seek restitution.
May 19th, 2020, a day etched in the minds of many people who live in MIdland, Gladwin and Saginaw Counties.
That's when a dam failure caused widespread flooding, destruction of homes, and three years later, the four lakes have not been restored.
The attorney in the matter says the timing of the lawsuit is due to filing deadlines and they are approaching, but the timing also underscores that a lot of people are still rebuilding their lives.
"It helps accentuate the plight of the people affected by this flood, who are still many, many years afterwards, suffering from the effects," says attorney Jim Rasor of the Rasor Law Firm.
And that suffering is laid out in this newest lawsuit filed by ten couples who live along, what was once Wixom Lake. Rasor says his clients' homes were badly flooded and damaged.
"It took their docks, portions of their land, their sea walls, and now all of our clients are living on a meadow, where they had a lake before," he says.
The lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. government, specifically the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, claiming it didn't do enough to make sure that Boyce Hydro and its owner Lee Mueller were properly maintaining the Edenville Dam, which failed during a long period of heavy rain.
"Individual citizens that lived on that lake and lived below that dam didn't have the power to go tell Boyce, to comply with regulations, clean up its act, and do what needed to be done for safety. We trusted our federal agencies and state agencies to do that, they let us down," Rasor says.
The lawsuit is asking for a total of more than $11.7 million combined for the ten couples.
"I think it's time for everybody involved in this litigation to sit down, work out a deal and make sure not only the victims get compensated, but that it doesn't happen again," says Rasor.
We could not reach anyone at FERC for comment.
This adds to a number of lawsuits stemming from the dam disaster, which have been filed against the federal government, the state of Michigan, Boyce Hydro, and insurance companies.