As prices rise, state explores "gas holiday"

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- 20 cents in a matter of hours! Mid-Michigan drivers started their morning with gas at $4.79 a gallon for regular. But as of this afternoon, prices in the area are climbing to $4.99 per gallon.
Michigan's Legislature has tried to pass "gas holidays" since March. Those would suspend the state's taxes on fuel for a few months. Governor Whitmer vetoed the first bill. A second passed the state Senate last week.
"It would be nice if they did pass a gas holiday. But do I think they're going to? No. Y'know, I don't see them all agreeing," said driver Chris Sudberry, skeptical that Governor Whitmer and the Michigan congress will pass a gas holiday.
There are three gas taxes in Michigan: the state tax of 27.2 cents per gallon, the federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon, and the state gas sales tax of 6 percent per gallon.
This past March, Governor Whitmer vetoed a bill which would have temporarily suspended the state's gas tax, expressing concern that it would hurt the state's ability to maintain the roads.
Money collected from the state tax is meant to help with road repairs and construction, while money from the sales tax helps support certain school funds.
Economist Zach Cohle from Saginaw Valley State University said it's a lose-lose choice.
"You get rid of gas taxes, you need to find another source of revenue. So you need to basically take from some other projects to make necessary adjustments to the roads. Or you can make no adjustments to the roads, in which case your infrastructure falls and no one likes that," he explained.
Driver Seth Hixenbaugh said he believes Whitmer made the right call.
"Seeing the state road go unfunded... I don't see it going well for the state of Michigan," he said.
Meanwhile, University of Michigan Flint Economist Chris Douglas said he's skeptical that a gas holiday would ultimately lower that final price you see at the pump because lower prices would drive demand back up.
"It's very likely in the immediate term that supply can't match that increase in consumption, which is going to cause the price to shoot right back up again... A gas tax holiday doesn't do anything to address the root cause of why oil and gasoline prices are rising," Douglas explained.
During a press conference yesterday, Whitmer said she's still giving thought towards whether to approve the sales tax suspension, which sends money to the general and school funds.
She also expressed support for a gas holiday at the federal level.