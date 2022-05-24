Ascension St. Mary's cuts ribbon on emergency and trauma center

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new emergency and trauma center.
The nearly 18 million dollar expansion includes a more than 12,000 square-foot building added to the front of the hospital.
Existing space was also renovated.
The emergency center now includes 24 treatment rooms and two state-of-the-art trauma rooms.
"Having a brand new state of the art emergency care center it's so easy to access when you come in now," said Dr. Stephanie Duggan, Regional President & CEO, Ascension St. Mary's.
The new building also improves access for ambulances and the public.
The hospital is also designing a four-story patient care tower that will break ground later this year.